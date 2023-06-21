First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Takes $1.54 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,479,000 after buying an additional 76,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $22.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $939.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $918.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $859.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $591.76 and a 52 week high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

