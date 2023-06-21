First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Articles

