First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
FFA opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
