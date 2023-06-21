First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

FFA opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

