Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,967 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. 1,753,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994,952. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

