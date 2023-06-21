Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. 391,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

