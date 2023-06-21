Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 253,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,302. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

