Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $6.05 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. 29,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,990. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

