Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON FLO opened at GBX 105.87 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12 month low of GBX 94 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of £65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart Watson purchased 8,965 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.15 ($12,733.40). Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Featured Stories

