Founders Capital Management Has $413,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,301,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.75. 904,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

