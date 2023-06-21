Founders Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 3.1% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.67. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

