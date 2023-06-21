Founders Capital Management Invests $119,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.00. 222,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,769. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $243.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

