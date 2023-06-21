Founders Capital Management Raises Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Danaos were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $7,324,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Danaos Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $1.24. Danaos had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 28.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.