Founders Capital Management Takes $53,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,948. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $156.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

