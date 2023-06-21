Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 528,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 730,804 shares.The stock last traded at $28.84 and had previously closed at $28.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CJS Securities lowered Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Franchise Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of Franchise Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $399,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.
Further Reading
