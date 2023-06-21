Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 528,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 730,804 shares.The stock last traded at $28.84 and had previously closed at $28.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CJS Securities lowered Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $399,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

