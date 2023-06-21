Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. 3,976,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,899,550. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

