Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,039 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.81 and its 200 day moving average is $196.48. The company has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

