Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. 843,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,622. The stock has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.