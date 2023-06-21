Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 3,890 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.22. 198,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

