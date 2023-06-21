Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 8,556 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.75. The stock had a trading volume of 361,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.03 and its 200-day moving average is $279.79. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

