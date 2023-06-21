FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Lifted by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises about 2.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

