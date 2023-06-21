Gala (GALA) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $620.71 million and $67.33 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,233,883,671 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

