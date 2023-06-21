Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.48

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 188712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.