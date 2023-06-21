Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $492,329.88 and approximately $33.33 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

