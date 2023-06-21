GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Hits $0.0930

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,064,163 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

