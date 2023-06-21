Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

GILD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 520,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.