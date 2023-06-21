Globe Life Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Globe Life has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 414,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

