GMS (GMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GMS stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $68.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,082,084 shares of company stock worth $71,920,348 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GMS by 21.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 110,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GMS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $516,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

