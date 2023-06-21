GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $472.79 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. GMX has a total market capitalization of $472.79 million and approximately $26.32 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $53.70 or 0.00178894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GMX has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,291,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,804,346 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

