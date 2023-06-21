Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 601,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 301,348 shares.The stock last traded at $86.01 and had previously closed at $86.13.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

