Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Plans GBX 4.80 Dividend

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GHH opened at GBX 639.91 ($8.19) on Wednesday. Gooch & Housego has a 52-week low of GBX 388 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 958.32 ($12.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 531.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of £160.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,900.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.60) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

