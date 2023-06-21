Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 247,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 61,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

