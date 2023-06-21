Grassi Investment Management Has $270,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.95 and a 200 day moving average of $367.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

