Grassi Investment Management Purchases 9,128 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CCI opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.