Grassi Investment Management Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

