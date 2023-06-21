Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of GPP opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

