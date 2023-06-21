Greenfield Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,205. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

