Greenfield Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.42. 324,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

