Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.92. 9,178,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,429,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.51. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

