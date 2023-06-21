Greenfield Savings Bank Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 705,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,684. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.