Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,682,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,617,156. The stock has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

