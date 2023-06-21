Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 125,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,696. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

