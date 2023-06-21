Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 303 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $126.11. The stock had a trading volume of 158,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,696. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.