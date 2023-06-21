Grin Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $555,884.06 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,158.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00282973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00480204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00451202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00055637 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

