Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading 3% Higher

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.65. 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $687.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

