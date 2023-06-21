Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,430 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,314,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,941,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

