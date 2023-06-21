Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Price Performance

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $453.00. 244,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.92. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

