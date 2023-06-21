Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,580 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $5.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,631.05. 54,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,907. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,641.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,449.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

