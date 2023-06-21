Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 17,140 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

WM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.58. 282,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

