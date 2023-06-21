Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 17,360 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $7.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.90. 2,148,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.46. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

