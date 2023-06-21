Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 19,200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.55. 1,012,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,147. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day moving average of $232.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

